Oyo judiciary holds valedictory session as Justice Aiki retires at 65

MEMBERS of the Oyo State Judiciary on Monday held a valedictory court session in honour of retiring Justice Olajumoke Aiki, who bowed out of service at 65.

Speaking at the event, the Oyo State Chief Judge, Justice Munta Abimbola, described Aiki as a hardworking and sagacious judge who handled her cases with the firmness and courtesy the profession demanded.

“As sages in the profession taught us, any judge who sees the face of the law in cases before him or her has nothing to fear and writes sound judgment. But a judge who sees the face of litigants/parties in cases before him or her has the greatest problem.

“So it was with my lord. She looked at the face of the law and thus wrote flawless judgments.

“She is erudite in her delivery, courageous in content, irresponsible and ‘mutatis mutandis incorruptible’,” he said.

The chief judge said Aiki attended several local and international conferences/seminars in the course of her career.

He said the retired judge, among other notable achievements, delivered a lecture on Code of Conduct and Comportment for judicial administrators at the National Judicial Institute Abuja in 2009.

“She is a straight forward and dependable ally. We rejoice with her as she retires in good health and well-being.

“Oyo state judiciary is saying well done and thank you ma for your devoted service to the judiciary. We wish you long life, good health and peace of mind,” he said.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Justice, Mr Oyelowo Oyewo, said Aiki fulfilled the requirements of her tenure as a judge in the state and represented integrity, diligence and hard work.

“This farewell is mandatory if not we would have unanimously moved the motion for her to continue because she demonstrated so much energy.

“We celebrate her success as a strong woman. She is a thorough and prolific judge. We congratulate her on her wonderful service to the judiciary and humanity,” Oyewo said.

Also contributing, the Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Ibadan, Mrs Folashade Aladeniyi, said Aiki worked to ensure effective administration of justice in Oyo State.

“She demonstrated uncommon courage in deciding controversial cases; we wish her sound health and more fulfilling years ahead,” she said.

Mrs Folake Solanke, SAN, said the law profession was very important in the development of the nation and called on lawyers and judges to be responsible in the effective administration of justice in Nigeria.

Solanke expressed dissatisfaction over abuse of affidavits.

”People no longer stand before court registrars to swear affidavits.

“We must all put hands together for reforms in the judicial system in Nigeria; we are responsible for the salvation of Nigeria,” she said.

Responding, Aiki expressed gratitude to God for the grace to serve and finish well and strong.

“I owe this day to many including my parents, children, family members, spiritual fathers, lawyers, renowned judges and colleagues for contributing immensely to the success being celebrated today.

“I feel happy and fulfilled and know that what is needful had already been made,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aiki born on July 25, 1957.

She was appointed into the magistracy bench of Oyo State judiciary on Aug. 10, 1992 and rose through the ranks to become the Chief Registrar.

She was later sworn in as the judge of Oyo State High Court on July 3, 2006 and now retired having reached the mandatory retirement age of 65. (NAN)

C.E