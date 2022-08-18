Plateau seeks partnership with NAN

THE Plateau government says it is ready to partner with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) for a robust coverage of its activities in the state .

The Commissioner for Information and Communication in the state, Mr Dan Manja, stated this on Thursday in Jos when NAN North Central Zonal Manager, Mr Kayode Olaitan, led a delegation to the ministry on a courtesy visit to the commissioner.

“I want to assure you (NAN) that we are going to collaborate with you and give you the necessary support for a robust reportage in spite of competing demands,” he said.

He said that the Plateau government “holds NAN in high esteem in recognition of its wide coverage and credible reporting because many media organisations quote NAN in their news.

“Its (NAN reports) is credible because it is authentic , professional and ethical.

“I know the benefits that we can derive from NAN because your materials are unprecedented, cutting accross all strata of journalism”.

Manja thanked NAN for its cordial relationship with Plateau government, especially its balance reports of issues.

He assured the organisation of consultations and patronage of its products and services, especially its retainership packages.

Earlier in his remarks, Olaitan said that the visit was to strengthen NAN relationship with the ministry, especially in accessing information on security matters to promote peaceful coexistence in the state.

He also said that the visit was to intimate the ministry of the products and services of NAN for partronage, specially its retainership services as the major content provider of news in Nigeria.(NAN)

C.E