Press Council boss tasks civil servants on good human relations

THE Executive Secretary, Nigerian Press Council (NPC), Mr Francis Nwosu, has tasked civil servants on the need to have good relationships at work environment as such will encourage quality performance.

Nwosu gave the advice, while receiving an award of “Excellence Recognition” from the Nigeria House of Dream Parliament (NHODP) in Abuja on Wednesday.

He appreciated the parliament for the award and pledged to leave a good legacy for the council, saying ‘‘it is our responsibility to leave the council better than we met it’.

“It gladdens my heart to receive this honour, I thank you most sincerely for taking the trouble, the time and the energy to ask and research after me to find out whom really I am.

“I worked in News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) for 23 years before I retired and within that 23 years, NAN was a family not just a place of work but a home.

Earlier, the Speaker of the Parliament, Comrade Mike Egilamatics said the award was given in recognition of Nwosu’s immense contributions and dedication towards public service, journalism and humanity.

According to Egilamatics, Nwosu is very resourceful and has simplicity of heart and purpose; a man with a good heart.

He, therefore, prayed that God almighty would continue to strengthen him as he progressed in life.

In her remarks, Mrs Stella Jibrin, Director, Research and Documentation NPC, said the award was a testimony of hard work.

Jibrin said the executive secretary had been a father, mentor and brother to everyone in the council.

She also said that the members of the staff were committed to making the council greater.

“You have given us another course to be better, we will continue to improve on his legacy,” she said.(NAN)

