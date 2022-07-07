Hits: 96

PROFESSOR Bart Nnaji, former minister of power, has refuted social media reports claiming that he contested for the gubernatorial ticket of the Labour Party in Enugu State but lost to The Honorable Chijioke Jonathan Edoga, an erstwhile Member of the House of Representatives who has been a Commissioner in the State. Following the publication, a lot of people from different parts of the world have been making inquiries to ascertain the true state of affairs.

A statement made available to Realnews stated: ” I would like to state categorically that Professor Nnaji is not a member of the Labour Party, and has never been. Therefore, there is no way he could have possibly participated in a struggle for the party’s ticket for any public office. His preoccupation right now is the development of the electric power sector, which is a sine qua non for rapid national economic growth but is in a poor shape.

“Given his status in Nigerian society and antecedents on the international stage, it is only natural that people from all walks of life visit him regularly wherever he is. The near countless visitors include politicians and their supporters from various parties. As someone well reputed for an open-door policy, he cannot stop any set of persons from associating with him.

“It is, to repeat, a stretch to allege that Professor Nnaji is a member of the Labour Party, let alone contest unsuccessfully for the party’s gubernatorial ticket. The public is urged to ignore the false report.”

KN