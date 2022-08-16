PTAD to commence verification for BoA pensioners, others

THE Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), is to commence verification for the pensioners of the Bank of Agriculture (BoA).

Other pensioners who missed the previous verification exercises under the Defined Benefit Scheme would also be verified.

This was gathered from PTAD’s official website on Tuesday in Abuja.

It said that pensioners are required to bring the original and photocopies of their career documents, stamped and signed BVN with pictures.

They are also expected to provide one month stamped and signed bank statements, NIN or any other valid means of identification.

Also, pensioners with incomplete documents should obtain a letter of introduction from the management of their agency and an affidavit for loss of documents.

It was stated that the verification would commence from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24.

The three-day verification exercise would take place at the following locations from 8am to 4.00pm daily:

The Afficient Event Center, No. 74, Sultan Road, Nassarawa G.R.A. Kano and PTAD Marquee, 22 Katsina-Ala Crescent, Maitama, Abuja. (NAN)

