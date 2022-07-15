Sacked Lagos Assembly Commission chairman to seek redress in court

SACKED Chairman of the Lagos State House of Assembly Services Commission (LAHASCOM), Mr Olawale Mogaji, has said he would approach the court to challenge his removal from office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday, in a voice vote at the plenary session sacked Mogaji as the Chairman of the commission.

Mogaji, in a statement issued in Lagos on Thursday, argued that due process was not followed by the House in the termination of his appointment.

“I heard through the news that the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly sack my appointment as Chairman of the Lagos State House of Assembly Services Commission at the plenary today.

“It is very sad that our Democracy has been bastardise with the conduct of those who are supposed to ensure the rule of law and sanctity of justice.

“The speaker without recourse to the Service rules has been operating the commission like a unit of the Assembly.

“Recently, he appointed Mr Olalekan Onafeko on GL- 15 as Clerk of the House whereas, to be appointed as a clerk of the House, you must be a full Director on GL-17.

“Also, today, he appointed another woman, Mrs Raulat Latona on GL-15 to be the Secretary of the Commission, you must also be a full Director on GL-17,” he said.

Mogaji said he would remain steadfast and allow the law to take its course to protect his integrity. (NAN)

