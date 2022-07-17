South Africa tops medal table at 2022 African Track Cycling Championship 

SOUTH Africa is currently topping the medal table with 20 medal in day two of the on-going African Track Cycling Championship in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2022 African Track Cycling Championship started at July 14 and will end on Sunday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

At the end of day two of the championship, South Africa had 10 gold, five sliver and five bronze medal.

Egypt followed with 15 medals consisting of seven gold, four silver and four bronze while Nigeria and Algeria came behind with nine medals each.

Team Nigeria has two gold, five sliver and two bronze, while Algeria had two gold, three sliver and four bronze.

Morocco had six medals of one gold, three silver and two bronze while Cote d Ivoire and Benin Republic had one bronze medal each.

NAN reports that the competition continues with day three events, futuring women’s, men’s and juniors categories of Sprint, Omnium one to four category, Individual pursuit and Madison 30km.

NAN reports that 15 countries are participating in the Championship which has 11 different events: Sprint, team sprint, Time trials (1km/ 500m), Keirin, team pursuit.

Others are individual pursuit, Scratch, elimination, ominium, points race and Madison for women’s, men’s and juniors categories. ( NAN)

