Strike: ASUU loses 10 lecturers in Edo varsity

THE Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ambrose Alli University chapter, Cyril Onogbosele, said the union had lost 10 of its members since it embarked on strike over unpaid salary arrears.

Onogbosele disclosed this Wednesday when ASUU’s National President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, led other national delegates in a solidarity protest to the Ambrose Alli University over their unpaid salaries and other sundry issues in the institution.

He said, “Since this strike started, we have lost 10 lecturers. Workers have been denied their salaries for 19 months now. Many of us are dying as a result of that. We cannot meet our financial obligations to our families because of unpaid salaries.”

He further said the protest was to draw the attention of the people of Edo State to the action of Governor Godwin Obaseki and to prevail on him to address the issues.

Also speaking, Prof Osodeke said the national body was in Ekpoma in solidarity with the university’s chapter of ASUU over the banning of union activities on campus by Governor Obaseki

-Daily Trust

KN