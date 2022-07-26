Student, 22, jailed 6 months for possessing document

AN Ikeja Special Offences Court on Monday sentenced a 22-year-old student, Joshua Adedeji, to six months imprisonment for possessing document with false information.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo sentenced Adedeji after his guilty plea to an amended charge brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Taiwo, however, gave the convict an option of N200,000 fine and ordered that the items recovered from him be forfeited to the Federal Government.

Counsel to EFCC, Mr Babatunde Sonoiki, told the court during review of the facts of the case that the student possessed a document which contained false information.

Sonoike submitted that the defendant, on March 22, with intent to defraud and in furtherance to internet/cyber crime activities, had, in his Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, information he knew to be false.

Defence counsel, Ms Demilade Ayinde-Mashall, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy.

“The convict is remorseful and asking for a second chance, my lord.

“He is a 22-year-old student. He has promised to go back to school and not involved in criminal activities,” she said.

NAN reports that the offence violated Section 320 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011 (NAN)

KN