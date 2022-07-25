Surgery: Osinbajo discharged

VICE President has been discharged from the hospital following a successful surgical operation and rehabilitation, Dr Nicholas Audifferen, the Chief Personal Physician to the Vice President, says.

Audifferen’s statement was made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja by Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande.

“The vice president was admitted to the Duchess International Hospital, Lagos, on July 16, on account of a right femur fracture.

“He had corrective surgery without any complications.

“He was admitted for a total of seven days during which he had physiotherapy and a smooth rehabilitation following the surgical operation.

“ He has been discharged and is now recuperating,” Audifferen said.

“Osinbajo is grateful to all the clinical and ancillary staff of the Hospital led by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr Tokunbo Shitta-Bey and the Medical Director, Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi for their professionalism and quality of care.

“The vice president also acknowledges and appreciates the good wishes of President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerians from all walks of life and indeed everyone at home and abroad for the goodwill.

:Osinbajo will continue recuperating in the next few days,” Akande said in the statement.(NAN)

A.I