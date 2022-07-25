MR Danladi Baido, the governorship candidate for Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Taraba, has expressed concern on what he describes as recurring attacks on communities in the state.

Baido, who described the situation as sad and unfortunate, called on security agencies to diligently carry out their duties of protecting the people.

The governorship candidate made the call in a statement on Monday in Jalingo issued by his media aide, Mr Anthony Maliki.

According to him, the recent attack on Sabongida Kpasimbe and Manya communities in Takum Local Government Area of the state, among others, had led to the displacement of many people.

He sympathised with the victims and said that the federal government should, as a matter of urgency, deploy adequate military personnel to the area before the situation gets out of hand.

“We are worried that more than 120, 000 people were displaced and scores killed as a result of bandits attack since January in some local governments in southern part of Taraba.

“The people are no longer safe going to their farms for fear of being attacked and this would lead to food shortage,” Baido said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there had been clashes between farmers and herders mostly in Takum and Usaa local government areas of the state, which claimed many lives, including security personnel.(NAN)

A.I