The Asiwaju group hails Lagos APC Chairman at 64

THE Asiwaju Group (TAG), a support group for APC Presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Lagos State Chairman of the party, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi as he clocked 64.

The South-West Zonal Coordinator of TAG, Ms Ololade Salvador in a congratulatory message on Tuesday in Lagos, praised the state chairman for his loyalty and commitment to the ruling party.

She noted that Ojelabi’s track record of administrative experience both as elected and appointed official had earned him recognition and admiration of the rank and file of the progressives’ family in the state and beyond.

Salvador described the former commissioner for rural development as a loyal party man whose long years of experience in administration remained an asset to the ruling APC.

She recalled that Ojelabi’s emergence as the consensus chairman of APC in Lagos state was a testimony to his sterling leadership qualities and acceptability by all cadres of the ruling party.

She, therefore, congratulated the two-time council chairman and former member of House of Representatives while wishing him many more productive years of service to the nation.

Salvador said that TAG, an array of like-minds for the propagation of the ideals and credo of the APC flag bearer, remained committed to continue to spread the gospel of a Tinubu Presidency devoid of ethno religious proclivities come 2023.

She added that the group would continue to promote and ensure that the ruling APC retained power in 2023. (NAN)

KN