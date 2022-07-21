We have registered our presence in 35 states — VSF

VICTIMS Support Fund (VSF), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), said it had positively impacted on lives of Nigerians in 35 states of the federation.

Mrs Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiyi, Chairperson of the VSF, made the disclosure on Thursday in Okurike, Biase Local Government Area of Cross River while inaugurating a borehole in Okurike Primary School.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that two other schools in the state also benefited from the boreholes of the NGO.

The schools are Community Secondary School, Uchu Yache, Yala Local Government Area and Agbo Comprehensive Secondary School, Ekureku in Abi Local Government Area of the state.

She said with the exception of Rivers, every other state benefited from the VSF intervention projects since it was established in 2014.

She listed part of the intervention to include distribution of health facilities and consumables, food items and provisionof boreholes.

She said the NGO had strived to touch the lives of the people that were being forgotten by the government.

She further noted that they had to scale up their interventionist programme since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have the responsibility of going into the hinterlands to identify projects that can touch human lives; the people hitherto forgotten by the government.

“You can see the water project here in Okurike Primary School, it will not only be beneficial to the school alone but the community as well,” she stated.

In his spech, Mr Dickson Osetu, representative of Okurike community, said the project would solve the water challenge in the community.

“It is indeed a big project to us and we are happy that it has come,” he said .

Similarly, Mrs Jessie Okorie, Head Teacher of the school, while lauding the project, appealed to the NGO to also look into the plight of teachers.(NAN)

