MR Habila Kayit, Executive Director Godspeed Leadership and Mentorship Development Initiative (GLEMDI), has called on youths to be intentional in the area of politics and governance by joining political parties.

Kayit made the call in a statement on Friday to commemorate the International Youths Day in Abuja with the theme: “Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating a World for All Ages.“, to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to him, celebrating the United Nations International Youth Day is a time for re-evaluation and renewed approach on leadership, governance and developmental strategies that will guarantee a better society.

He said that youth unarguably occupied the largest demography of the global population and advised them to join political parties and be active players.

“Youths must seek leadership position and serve with dignity and honor.

“The system must create friendly policies and level playing ground for youths to compete with people of all ages.

“Going by the theme of the International Youth Day 2022, it is pertinent to note that no demography can survive on its own other than inter-dependence on each age bracket to build a sustainable growth and maintain a progressive index.

“The place of knowledge and experience is not negotiable, the Nigerian youths must subject themselves to learning and mentorship.’’

Kayit said that this was very necessary as experience could never be purchased other than being acquired.

He said that learning was a two-way process and the drive towards knowledge acquisition would elevate people to the same pedestal.

He said that no age bracket could boast of a monopoly of knowledge and wisdom in seeking to address some of the challenges confronting the society, thus the need for youths to learn and contribute their quota.

He said that the revolution in technology had availed youths the opportunity to advance interaction and learning.

“This must be embraced to better the society other than using it in promoting crime and criminality.

“While appreciating the energies that come with youthfulness, youths must embrace leadership and must demonstrate to be worthy leaders,’’ he said.

Kayit urged youths to be patient to teach older citizens and be willing to learn from them as well.

He also advised older generation to accept evolving trends and seek knowledge to fit into the times and be productive too.

He encouraged senior citizens to be willing to tolerate the excesses of the younger generation and be committed to learn and mentor them as well.

He called on the government to create a sustainable platform that would encourage infusion, thereby capitalising on the knowledge and experiences of senior citizens to help youths to build carriers and exposure.

Kayit added that an exchange Programme between retired public and private practitioners should be initiated to create room for knowledge exchange and mentorship for the younger generation.

He said that this would help in bridging the gap created by age and front a renewed partnership to advance the course of humanity.(NAN)

