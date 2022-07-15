2 men in Court over alleged assault

TWO men, Rasheed Abdul, 29, and Yusuf Jamiu, 28, were on Friday arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged assault.

The defendants, of unknown addresses, are facing a charge of assault.

The prosecutor, Insp, Caleb Leramo, told the Court that the defendants and others at large committed the offence on July 9, at about 7:00 p.m at Atikankan Area in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendants and the others at large in a misunderstanding seriously wounded one Kayode Odunayo.

Leramo said the offence contravened Section 338 (1) and (2) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the Court for adjournment to enable him to study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr Sunday Balogun, urged the Court to grant them bail, with a promise that they would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Saka Afunso, granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N25,000 with one surety each in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 9, for hearing. (NAN)

