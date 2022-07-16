2023: Don’t sell your votes, Methodist Prelate urges Nigerians

THE Prelate of Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr Samuel Kanu-Uche has urged Nigerians not to vote any candidate that shares money for 2023 general elections.

The Prelate made the call on Friday in Enugu at the Graduation Ceremony of 160 members of the Church drawn from the Enugu Diocese and trained on various vocational skills.

The participants were trained free by a foundation, The Potters Wheel Foundation (PWF), Enugu which is owned and managed by Mr Godsown Onuzulike and his wife Chinwe.

Kanu-Uche noted that during elections, some electorates sold themselves out to politicians for a token which would later turned against them.

He warned Nigerians not to sell their votes but should vote massively for persons known for competence and character that would change the country for better.

“I know that most of the candidates has nothing to offer but any Presidential candidate that share money will not receive my vote.

“Only those who has no money to share but offer themselves for service will get my vote,” he said.

Speaking to the graduands, the leader of the Methodist Church said the best thing any church could do for its members was to target young people and women and give them skill with which they would use to cater for themselves and families.

Kanu-Uche said: “Our women are known for being industrious and never relied on their husbands or go after men rather, they use their sweat to help their husbands.

“I believe the training you received today will add value to your family. I would not have gone to college if not for my mother who stood by her husband.

“She never knew she was training a Prelate of Methodist Church of Nigeria, so do not leave here today to go and relax,” he advised.

He commended Onuzulike for organizing the training for church members free of charge and prayed for God’s blessing upon his family.

Speaking also, the Conference Coordinator, Methodist Church Nigeria, Rev. Joshua Ekwere, said the church had contributed a lot towards the development of the country through training of members and non members on skill acquisition.

Ekwere said the church was interested in training youths and women on skill that would make them self reliant and employers of labour.

He added that similar training had been held and still going on across the 81 dioceses of the church, stressing that it was the church contribution to national development.

In his goodwill message, Methodist Archbishop of Enugu Archdiocese, Most Rev. Christopher Edeh described Onuzulike as God sent to deliver man kind, saying that he never collected a dime from them.

According to him, the training is the greatest thing one can give to others.

“Your Eminence, we have trained the graduands gathered here today on how to catch fish as you directed and the products exhibited here were being produced by them.

“We are building incubator centre equipped with moulders, ovens, computers and others which they will be used to enhance their businesses free of charge,” he said.

Earlier, Onuzulike said the event was held to mark the 2022 World Youth Skill Day, adding that the beneficiaries were trained on how to make confectionery, skin care, hygenic, catering and natural beverages.

He listed others to include, Animal husbandry, digital skill where they were taught web design and social media marketing.

The President of the foundation explained that out of 250 trainees in the batch, 160 were qualified to receive certificates at the event.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Ebenezer Okeke thanked the leaders of the church for initiating the programme and the PWF for accepting to train them free of charge.

The highlight of the event were exhibition of products made by the trainees, presentation of certificates and presentation of awards of excellence to some personalities. (NAN)

KN