2023: Minority ethnic groups  endorse Gov Mohammed, Atiku in Bauchi 

A coalition of minority ethnic groups in Bauchi State has unanimously endorsed Gov. Bala Mohammed for a second term and Atiku Abubakar for president in the forthcoming general elections.

Mr Samuel Haruna, leader of the group, who disclosed this at a conference on Sunday in Bauchi, said the minority ethnic groups met and unanimously endorsed Gov. Mohammed and Abubakar for President.

He said endorsement of Gov. Mohammmed and the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Abubakar was because they were most qualified to contest for the positions in 2023.

“We are about three million and our membership cuts across every strata of society – leaders of thought, captains of industry, academia, entrepreneurs, businessmen and women and youths with notable personalities.”

“Our assessment is based on nine criteria that include proactive approach to security, infrastructure, water supply, healthcare, economic empowerment, education, agriculture, inclusive governance and regional integration.

“Governor Mohammed has performed well, far beyond expectations. He has done in three and half years what others could not do in eight years,” he said.

Haruna said for the foregoing reasons, and several others too numerous to mention, the coalition unanimously adopted and endorsed the governor for a second term of four years.

“We therefore call on all our sons and daughters of the state at home and abroad to join hands with us to ensure the governor’s success in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

“We want to commend him for the remarkable and exemplary way he has piloted the affairs of our dear state and expressed gratitude to him for the infrastructure development across the state.

“We also express full satisfaction with the prudent manner he has managed merger resources of the state, culminating in the prompt payment of salaries of civil servants,” the leader said

He said the coalition equally lauded him for his proactive approach and responses to security matters which were responsible for the peace and security of lives and prosperity being enjoyed in the state.

“We cannot but also appreciate him for always placing the interest of the state first in every policy of his administration” , he said.

Mr Haruna said the coalition had membership that cuts across the 20 Local Government Areas of the state.(NAN)

