Stop drinking alcohol before, while driving– Club President advises motorists

MR Omodele Ibrahim, President, Epe Ogunmodede Club, in Epe Division, has advised motorists to desist from drinking alcohol before and while driving on the road to save lives.

Ibrahim gave the advice during the presentation/donations of three traffic control booths to traffic wardens in Epe on Sunday.

He said that the development became necessary in order to support the government’s transformation agenda on improved security systems in the society.

He added that this was part of the club’s Corporate Social Responsibility to the community.

“The traffic stand will serve as a shade for the officers controlling the traffic, and also, encourages them to do their work better.

“The gesture is also to provide convenience for the road traffic controllers while on duty. This will also help to reduce accidents on the highway,’’ Ibrahim said.

The club president, however, sympathised with the family of those who lost their loved ones in a ghastly motor accident that claimed 16 lives along the Epe expressway recently.

“May all the departed souls rest in peace, and May God gives their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable lost’’.

Ibrahim equally advised the traffic officers to make best use of the stand and be regular at their duty post to control traffic.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Epe local government, Princess Surah Animashaun applauded the gesture of Ogunmode Club for providing a shade to the traffic controllers on the expressway.

Animashaun, who was represented by Mr Ibrahim Oyase, reaffirmed that the development would assist in reducing accidents on the highway.

“This idea is to complement government efforts towards the development of the community. However, the council is ready and willing to identify with developmental initiatives like this.

“Therefore, the council is available for more collaboration with Ogunmodede club and other entities,’’ Animashaun said.

Similarly, Mr Saliu Okulu, the immediate past president of the club, commended the club for a job well done.

Okulu urged the present executives of the club to maintain and sustain the good job on community development and security matters across Epe Division.

Also, Mr Taiwo Oresanya, Chairman, Road Transport Employer Association of Nigeria (RTEN), appreciated Ogunmodede club.

Oresanya added that the idea would help instigate high presence of traffic personnel on the highway to monitor and control motorists daily.

“This is a commendable effort; I will relay the information to our fellow road users to be law abiding, and also to always obey traffic rules and regulations’’.

He stressed that RTEN would continue to advise and sensitise its members to stop consuming alcohol while driving.

Earlier, Mr Promise Iriogbe, from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), promised the club to make adequate use of the traffic booths for regulating and controlling traffic on the highway.

“FRSC will not relent in sensitising and educating motorists on the decent ways to use the roads to avoid any forms of accidents and also to save lives.

“We have been up and doing in discharging our responsibilities and we will continue to do so.

“We appreciate the donations/presentations of the traffic control booths to officers; this will help in providing shades for our officers for efficient and effective discharge of their duties,’’ Iriogbe said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that personalities who attended the event included officers from the Nigeria Police, FRSC, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), RTEAN), traditional rulers and many others.(NAN)

