FG seeks NGOs’ strong support in fight against terrorism, banditry

THE Federal Government has called on Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs) operating in Nigeria to support its efforts in the fight against terrorism, banditry and all forms of criminality.

The Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr Clem Agba, made the call at the unveiling of an NGO, ‘Sure for you Rescue and Resettlement Initiative (SURE4U” in Abuja.

SURE4U was established by the former Comptroller-General of Immigration Service, Mr Muhammad Babandede to promote social justice, gender equality, protection and integration of vulnerable children and returnees into the society.

Agba urged NGOs to support government efforts by ensuring that they did not engage in activities that undermines Nigeria’s sovereignty and national security.

He also urged NGOs to support government in addressing the plights of the vulnerable in Nigeria.

“The problem of providing for the vulnerable people in our society is at the heart of President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s commitment to lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in ten years.

“There is the overwhelming need to accord the vulnerable a priority so as to enable them contribute meaningfully to the socio-cultural and socio-economic development of Nigeria.

“Consequently, the National Development Plan 2021 to 2025 takes into consideration the plight of the Almajiri children and other vulnerable Nigerians and adequate room has been made to ensure their inclusion in the implementation of the plan.

“It is hoped that NGOs will complement the efforts of government in this regards. Some of their invited contributions includes human capital development and technical assistance;

“Development of Small Scale farmers; Research, monitoring and evaluation; Enlightenment Campaigns; Advocacy for the poor; and conflict resolution/peace building,’’ he said.

The minister said that Babandede’s experience at NAPTIP and NIS would be brought to bear in the running of the new organisation, with multi-tasked vision on the vulnerable children in the society.

He added that SURE4U would be involved in Migration issues including provision of adequate and hospitable reception to Nigerians deported back home, mainly to assuage their frustrations due to forced displacement.

According to him, the menace of Trafficking in Persons (TIP) as one of the world’s most despicable human phenomenon.

“Girl-child education and inmates incarcerated because of minor offences requiring settlement of small judicial fines are also amongst the noble precepts of the NGO.

“The experience garnered by the founder while at NAPTIP and Immigration Service would certainly come in handy in meeting the organisation’s objectives.”

“SURE4U holds a huge promise for its intended objectives in Nigerian, especially the less privileged in the society,

Agba said it was more interesting to see such an organisation founded and headed by a credible personality who had served the government and still ready to serve the country through non-governmental activities.

He added that undertaking an NGO activities in terms of funding and other logistics was never an easy task, adding that many NGOs found it difficult to garner sufficient and continuous funding for their work.

Also speaking, Mrs Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), said that SURE 4U has similar mandates with her agency hence the need for the support.

She added that the almajiri programme was a serious problem in the country that needed an urgent attention.

“Almajiri programme is a strong form of internal human trafficking because it has departed from it original reason why it was being initiated.

“It comes with a lot of abuse and there is no reason why we should condone it.

“While I was the Director-General of NAPTIP, on a daily basis, with the help of the security agencies, we intercepted two to three trucks of children being transported across the country.

“So, definitely, it calls for collective effort to address the issue of almajiri in the country, ” she said.

On his part, SURE4U Board of Trustees (BOT) Chairman, Sen. Usman Kibiya commended the Federal Government in tackling issues such as the number of out of school children and child trafficking.

He called on the government for more effort at educating the girl-child saying that policies on the vulnerable in the society should be redesigned to carter for their needs. (NAN)

