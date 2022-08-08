Aiteo Cup: Kogi United beat Akwa United to reach quarterfinals

KOGI United on Sunday defeated a Nigeria Profesional Premier League side, Akwa United 2-1 to reach the quarterfinals of the ongoing Aiteo Cup.

John Jerome put the Kogi club ahead in second minute of the match played in the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus (UNEC)

Friday Ubong restored parity for Akwa United in the 67th minute before Abdulwahid Jubril made it 2-1 for the amateur league club in the 85th minute.

Speaking after the match, Kogi United coach, Chidi Orji, praised his players for playing to instructions and the determination to succeed.

”I thank God for the win but I think that I have not done anything special, I therefore congratulate the players for their success.

”We all feel great and happy for reaching the round of eight and I believe that God will keep leading us.

”The players were determined to win the match and they have to match their opponent toe-to-toe, which paid off at last.

”We look forward to the next round and I believe that the luck will still go with us no matter who our opponents will be,” he said.(NAN)

KN