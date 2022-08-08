West African students honour Gov. Ugwuanyi

STUDENTS of West African subregion under the auspices of the West Africa Students’ Union (WASU) has honoured Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State with “The Chief Custodian of WASU in Nigeria” award.

The award was presented to the governor at the Government House, Enugu on Sunday.

Presenting the award to Ugwuanyi, the President of WASU, Comrade Romans Pillah stated that the honour was in recognition of the governor’s commitment to peace and good governance.

He added that the award also included his friendly disposition to education and wellbeing of students at the national and regional student leadership structure and support for leaders of Enugu State extraction at various echelons.

This included his support to Comrade Chidi Ilogebe – immediate past National Association Nigerian Students (NANS) President.

Pillah expressed delight at the governor’s leadership role in providing the platform for student leaders of Enugu State to excel.

According to him, our study has proven that your leadership has benefited the national and regional student leadership structure.

The WASU president told Gov. Ugwuanyi that the award was also “in recognition of your tremendous and consistent empowerment of students, youths, community and humanity in general within Nigeria and beyond”.

The WASU President, who was accompanied by other leaders of the body, explained that their mission to Enugu State was on invitation to come and hoist the WASU flag in Nigeria.

He disclosed that the focal office in Nigeria was hosted by the state.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the event, Pillah said: “When we completed the assignment, we moved round and discovered that the governor of this state (Ugwuanyi) has done so much for students and in other areas of societal development.

“And it was wise for us to come and identify with him so that we take back the message of what he has done in Nigeria as a governor.

“Having discovered that he is one of the best performing governors in Nigeria in terms of education, promotion of students’ wellbeing and sponsorship, we have bestowed on him the Chief Custodian of WASU.

“Anyone who does well to our community is worthy of appreciation and we couldn’t do better than bestowing on him (Ugwuanyi) as the Chief Custodian of WASU in Nigeria”.

The student leaders, therefore, urged the governor to remain focused and committed to his uncommon leadership style which had entrenched peace and good governance in Enugu State, wishing him success in his endeavours.

Responding, Gov. Ugwuanyi, who welcomed the WASU leaders to Enugu State, thanked them for the honour and encouraged them to continue to promote peace and regional integration.

The governor also urged the students to engage set objectives of geared towards the wellbeing of students.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that member countries of WASU included Nigeria, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau and Ivory Coast.

Others are Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Saint Helena, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo. (NAN)

