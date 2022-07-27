Anambra Assembly passes 5th Alteration Bill

THE Anambra State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the 66 alterations of Fifth Alteration Bills on the review of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The passage followed consideration and adoption of each of the section of the Alteration Bill during plenary in Awka.

Recall that the Senate and the House of Representatives on March 1, voted on 66 Fifth Constitution Alteration Bills that borders on good governance and devolution of powers.

It also borders on local government autonomy, judicial reforms, electoral reforms, public revenue and other issues of national interest.

The National Assembly transmitted the Bill to the 36 State Houses of Assembly for further legislative action.

The Majority Leader of the House, Dr Nnamdi Okafor, representing Awka South Constituency l, moved a motion to adopt and pass the resolution adopting all the alterations in the Bill.

The motion was seconded by Mr Ejike Okechukwu, representing Anaocha Constituency.

The Speaker of the House, Mr Uche Okafor, conducted a voice vote for the adoption and passage of the Fifth Alteration Bills.

“The House, therefore, adopt and pass all the 66 alterations in the Fifth Alteration Bills as sent by the National Assembly.

“It will be made a working tool of this House, as well as form part of the Constitution of the Federal Republic Nigeria,” he said.

The house later adjourned sitting to Thursday. (NAN)

