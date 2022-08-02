ARTSPLIT trills art lovers with its live auctions in Lagos

By Kennedy Nnamani

ARTSPLIT, an innovative new art investment platform, holds an exclusive live auction and release of ancient African art works to celebrate the cultural heritage of the continent.

The event, which took place yesterday in Lagos witnessed the presence of different artists and art enthusiasts from all walks of life, including Oliver Enwonwu, the son of late Prof. Ben Enwonwu and CEO of Revilo Company, publishers of Omenka, and director and founder of Omenka Gallery.

Some art enthusiasts feeding their eyes with some ancient African arts

Cynthia Khumalo, the global operations director of ARTSPLIT described the platform as the first of a kind in Africa and probably in the world to celebrate and give value to the African heritage.

According to her, Africans have been creators with beautiful cultural heritage which can be harnessed and presented through arts and art works which can also be listed in the ARTSPLIT app.

“We are enabling artists to come into our app and tap into the revolutionizing art world,” she said.

Billy Osemwengie, chairman of ARTSPLIT, described the event as a celebration of some of the greatest artists that Nigeria has.

“It is a privilege to have people here to see the arts done in the 20s/30s,” he said.

Muyiwa Olowoporoku, one of the partners with ARTSPLIT, noted that the ARTSPLIT is a platform for creating wealth and making sure that everyone is part projecting the African culture/works through this event.

According to him, ARTSPLIT has brought a programme for the future of art investment, which has the potential of augmenting within a short while.

In the same vein, Atunwa Oluranti, executive director TBWA Concept, said that the ARTSPLIT is “an art plus tech company” creating a platform for people to make investment.

According to him, ARTSPLIT gives public access to arts as a whole for people to make money while celebrating African culture.

In his own words, Oliver Enwonwu, who spoke briefly on one of his father’s pieces titled ‘Ogolo (agbogho Mmuo), which was auctioned, affirmed that with ARTSPLIT, many people can have access to many art works of different times.

He noted that the ARTSPLIT app “gives value to artists and gives investment value to art.”

While encouraging and inspiring young artists, he noted that “arts can be used to clean up the image of the nation” and also bring together many cultures, tribe in the nation, thus there is the need for Nigeria’s government to encourage even more people to enroll for a safe growth and sustainability of the industry.

“Other professions like medicine, engineering were the choice professions, but all of those are in the past because we find many more people enrolling for art, which is “the new world.”

Noble Igwe, an art lover and one of the bidders for some of the arts displayed, expressed his passion for arts and described the aesthetic environment as an interesting one.

“It is an interesting thing to be here, I am having fun and I hope to go home with some art pieces,” he said.

ARTSPLIT is a team of art lovers, driven by the common goal of raising the global profile of African art by building a diverse community of African art collectors and investors. The platform gives art fans the opportunity to own shares, SPLITS, of prestigious African artworks which can trade in realties.

Through the ARTSPLIT app, which is compatible with various Android, IOS gadgets, one can sign in and scan through the galleries and be part of the investment.

Ogolo (agbogho Mmuo) by Ben Enwonwu B. (1917-1994). Oil on canvas58 x 40cm: One of the auctioned arts.

Human walls by El Anatsui carved and painted wood. 184.5 x 95 x 35cm (72 5/8 x 37 3/8 x 13 3/4in) sold for $300

KN

First published May 16, 2022 @ 15:41 GMT |