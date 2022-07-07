Boat captain bags life imprisonment over death of 13 passengers￼

Hits: 8

A Lagos State High Court sitting in Eti-Osa has sentenced the captain of a commercial boat, Elebiju Happiness, to life imprisonment for causing the deaths of 13 passengers.

Happiness was charged with manslaughter by the police.

Justice Josephine Oyefeso said Happiness was found guilty of the 11-count charge.

Earlier, the police told the court that Happiness committed the crime on July 29, 2020, after loading passengers from Kirikiri waterside and was heading to Badagry. He was said to have jacked up the transport fair midway into the journey.

The police said he intentionally switched off the engine of his boat, refusing to continue the journey until the passengers agreed to his new terms, adding that a heavy wave forced the boat to capsize while the engine was off.

Meanwhile, two persons lost their lives in an accident involving a commercial boat with about 20 passengers travelling from Ipakodo in Ikorodu to Victoria Island, Lagos, on Wednesday at around 4 am.

It was learnt that those who died in the unfortunate incident were two female passengers.

The General Manager, Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, confirmed the accident, saying that immediately after the accident, the water guards and the search and rescue team of LASWA were mobilised to the scene thereby leading to the rescue of 15 persons alive.

He added that a full investigation into the cause of the accident was ongoing.

