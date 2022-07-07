Gunmen invade NYSC lodge in Anambra, rape female occupants

Hits: 18

GUNMEN in a tricycle on Tuesday night invaded a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) lodge on Udo Ekong Ekwere Street in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, raped the female occupants and carted away valuables, including laptops, cell phones and money.

Narrating the incident, one of the corps members, Emeka Emmanuel, said, “They arrived in a tricycle, popularly called Keke, and immediately started operation. They beamed high intensity torchlights everywhere and pounced on every door with heavy irons and threatened to shoot us if we failed to cooperate.”

A female corps member, who preferred not to be named, said she was dispossessed of her phones, laptop and money after the hoodlums entered her room through the back door.

She said, “We were caught unprepared. They beamed the torch through the window and threatened to shoot if the door was not quickly opened.”

Bassey Offiong, a resident in the area, said he reached out to the nearby police at Ikot Akpanabia, but that they arrived after the criminals had left.

When the police spokesman in the state, SP Odiko Macdon, was contacted, he said, “I don’t have any information about the incident but I will find out and get across to you.”

-Daily Trust

KN