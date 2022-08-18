SENATORIAL candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) for Ebonyi North Senatorial District, Mr Silas Nwidembia, says he will prioritise women and youth empowerment through agriculture, skill acquisition and business development, if elected.

Nwidembia, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abakaliki, expressed confidence of winning the senatorial seat come 2023.

He said his desire to represent his people was to bring more people-oriented projects to the constituency.

He promised to attract infrastructural projects to his district if given the mandate in 2023.

“I’ll also champion women-youth-oriented programmes in various fields.

“You know, Ebonyi is an agrarian state, I will ensure that I pull more of my people out of poverty; agriculture, youth and women empowerment is critical to achieving this.

“I will ensure that farm inputs get to my people at the stipulated time. I will encourage small and medium scale businesses, empower and encourage more youths to wealth creation through skill acquisition.

“My representation as senator will provide the needed enabling environment to the youths to explore and maximise their potential so as to add value to the society,” he said.

Nwidembia further decried what he termed ‘apparent apathy’ by the youths on issues of skills acquisition in preference for white-collar jobs.

On insecurity, he expressed hope that his empowerment intervention programmes would remain his pathway to fight against restiveness in the constituency.

He urged his people to go out in numbers on the day of the election with their Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC) to vote for APGA candidates whom he said would guarantee dividends of democracy through quality representation.

“I thank God this time around our vote is going to count with the new electoral act. Go out and vote for APGA,” he said. (NAN)

