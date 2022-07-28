Elozonam set to host first BBNaija eviction vodcast

AN ex-BBNaija housemate and creative personality, Elozonam Ogbulu, is set to have exclusive conversations with evicted BBNaija Level Up housemates on the first-ever BBNaija eviction vodcast.

A statement from Info Digital Africa (ID Africa), PR consultant to the ongoing BBNaija reality TV show, said that the eviction vodcast was an up close and personal conversation with the evicted housemates, as they share their experiences in Big Brother’s House.

The statement said that the eviction vodcast would take a deep dive into what it was like for them to “bare it all” on the show.

“The first episode will drop in August, with episodes available on DStv Catch Up and Showmax.

“The multi-talented creative personality is no stranger to the show as he was a housemate in the BBNaija “Pepper Dem” season.

“He has gone on to make a name for himself as one of the most creative housemates in the show’s history due to his impressive content, including skits, commercials and microfilms.

“In 2018, he hosted his show “The Cliffhanger”, where he sat down in conversations with young personalities, including some ex-BBNaija housemates,” it said.

In his response, Elozonam said, “I’m excited to be hosting this vodcast and getting the chance to have honest conversations with the evicted housemates.

“As an ex-BBNaija housemate myself, I have an idea of what the experience is like and that knowledge will surely come into play in my conversations with the Level Up housemates.”

According to the statement, the BBNaija experience on Showmax for fans this year is on the next level with lots of BBNaija content.

“The contents include the exclusive talk show BBNaija S7: the Buzz, hosted by media personality, Toke Makinwa, the eviction vodcast, and Secret Diaries, which are short clips from the Diary Room and daily and weekly highlights episodes to download to your phone to watch later.

“For the second year in a row, BBNaija fans across sub-Saharan Africa, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland are enjoying front row access to all the activities in the Big Brother houses on Showmax.

“For more details on the eviction vodcast, BBNaija S7: The Buzz and other Showmax offerings, visit www.showmax.com. Watch all the BBNaija Level Up activities live on Showmax from as low as ₦1,200 per month on mobile,” it said. (NAN)

