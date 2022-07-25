Environmentalists mount tree protest at Germany’s Bayreuth Festival

ENVIRONMENTALIST used Monday’s opening of Germany’s famed Bayreuth Festival to draw attention to climate inequality by occupying trees near the venue.

Early in the morning, four members of the “Climate Tree House Bayreuth’’ group climbed trees near the Festspielhaus opera house and hung banners demanding climate justice for the global south.

Local police tried to remove one of the protesters from the tree with the help of a fire brigade ladder, but the effort was halted for safety reasons.

The police confirmed the tree occupation and an ongoing operation but declined to give further details.

The world famous festival, which showcases the work of 19th century German composer Richard Wagner, opened on Monday with the premiere of the opera “Tristan and Isolde.’’

This year’s festival made headlines last week after organisers said an investigation into allegations of sexist abuse and assault was underway. (dpa/NAN)

C.E