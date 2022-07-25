PIRS conducts novel placement exams for staff

THE Chairman, Plateau State Internal Revenue Service, Mr Arlat Dashe, says the service has conducted a novel placement promotion examinations for members of staff for realignment and proper positioning.

Dashe said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos.

He said that the exercise was in line with the new scheme and structure of service approved by the governor of the state.

According to him, the examinations will enable the service to do a proper placement of staff.

The chairman also said that the testing would also help in placing people in different department where they fit most.

“We have more than five directorate that people need to occupy and we want to place people in positions most appropriate for them,” he said.

Dashe said that the examinations was the first of its kind, involving the administrative and tax cadre and it would be sustained by the service.

He said both written and oral examinations were important as the interviews would be used to test the staff communication skills.

NAN reports that the written and oral examinations were conducted on July 22 and July 23.(NAN)

KN