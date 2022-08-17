Expert wants challenges in agric. sector addressed

AN Agriculture analyst, Mr Akintoye Alawode, has called for concerted efforts to tackle the challenges facing agriculture sector in the country.

Alawode, an associate director at KPMG Nigeria, made the call on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 2022 Agribusiness, Food Security and Nutrition Summit in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The expert told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that it was pertinent for all hands to be on deck to tackle the various challenges facing the sector as shown by current statistics.

According to him, it is very important at this time to look at the issue of food security because agriculture contributes significantly to the country’s GDP.

“We must tackle the issues of policy instability as regards agriculture. We must get and apply the right policies if we must tackle food insecurity in Nigeria.

“Political commitment to boosting agricultural productivity is paramount. We must increase the annual budget allocation for agriculture to get the best out of it.

“There will be no advancement in the sector if government at all levels is not committed to adequate budgetary allocation to and enforcement in agriculture.

“The budgetary allocation for agriculture must meet the expectations we have for the sector if we want to tackle the issue of food insecurity,” he said.

Alawode also called for upgrade in agriculture technology and mechanisation to boost local production.

He harped on the need for provision of basic infrastructure to boost the value-chain of most agro-produce.

“Agriculture technology and mechanisation is necessary for growth and increase in productivity in the sector. We put a lot of effort into agriculture but have less yields due to lack of agriculture technology.

“We can do more and expand the sector if we upgrade to mechanised agriculture.

“The infrastructural deficit in the sector is also another challenge that impedes growth of the sector.

“If there no readily available infrastructure for agro-produce, we will not be able to boost production and improve value-chains,” he said.

He said the country must also ensure a shift from her farming systems in order to achieve food security as subsistence farming could not guarantee food security.

“Also, there is disconnect between agro-research institutes and the farmers.

“This gap must be closed. We need to advance collaboration between the institutes and the farmers to attain enhanced productivity,” Alawode added. (NAN)

KN