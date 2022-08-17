Soludo felicitates IBB at 81

GOV. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has congratulated former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, on the occasion of his 81st birthday.

Soludo conveyed his message in a statement signed by his Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, on Wednesday.

He joined millions of Nigerians to express gratitude to God and celebrate the former military president for attaining the age of 81.

“As the erstwhile Military President of Nigeria and an elder statesman, I heartily congratulate you on this milestone achievement of attaining the age of 81.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Anambra State, I wish you the very best on your 81st birthday,” he said.

Babangida served as military president from 1985 to 1993. (NAN)

