German defence minister says no armoured transport tanks for Ukraine

GERMAN Defence Minister, Christine Lambrecht, has rejected the idea of delivering armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine, saying she could not plunder the German army’s own resources.

“We support Ukraine with everything that is possible and responsible.

“But we have to guarantee Germany’s defensive capability,’’ Lambrecht told dpa on Thursday.

Germany has started delivering heavier military equipment such as anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine, albeit far later than Kyiv had requested.

Ukrainian leaders are, however, keeping the pressure up on Western allies to send more equipment to fight Russian forces.

“It is irresponsible to want to plunder the Bundeswehr, especially in these times, and furthermore to ignore the military advice of the inspector general,’’ Lambrecht said.

Gen. Eberhard Zorn, Germany’s highest-ranking soldier ,had previously said the military could not at the moment spare its Fuchs (Fox) transport tanks.

The conservative opposition in parliament was calling for the rapid delivery of 200 transport tanks to Ukraine. (dpa/NAN)

