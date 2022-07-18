Gombe govt procures N50m food to treat malnutrition in children

GOMBE State Government has procured Ready to Use Therapeutic Food worth N50 million for treatment of malnutrition among children in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that RUTF is a mineral and vitamins enriched food specifically for treatment of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM).

Presenting the commodity to the Gombe State Primary Health Care Development Agency (GSPHCDA) on Monday in Gombe, Malam Mohammed Sale, the Nutrition Focal Person of the Budget Planning and Development Partner Coordination office said 2,063 cartons of the product were purchased.

Sale said the state government in its quest to see the poor indices in malnutrition in the state reduced significantly released the amount as counterpart fund to UNICEF to procure the commodity.

Receiving the commodity, Dr Abdulraham Shuaibu Executive Secretary GSPHCDA, commended Gov. Inuwa Yahaya for prioritising the health sector.

Represented by Dr Maryam Abubakar, the Director Community and Family Health Care of the Agency, he gave the assurance that the product would serve the purpose it was meant for.

She also assured prompt delivery of the commodity to the affected local government areas. (NAN)

