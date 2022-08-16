Gov. Ugwuanyi nominates Okonkwo, Ebe as commissioners

GOV. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has nominated Mr Peter Okonkwo and Mr Jideofor Ebe, as commissioner nominees.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr Edward Ubosi announced this on Tuesday in Enugu while reading a letter from the governor at plenary.

Ubosi said the names of the nominees were forwarded to the assembly for screening and possible confirmation as commissioners in the state.

The speaker then directed the nominees to submit 25 copies of their curriculum vitae to the Clerk of the House on Aug. 17 to enable them appear for screening on Aug.18.

The house thereafter adjourned its plenary to Aug.18 for further legislative activities. (NAN)

