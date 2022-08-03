THE Kaduna State Ministry of Health says it is training 29 midwives from the state’s

tertiary health facilities on Emergency Obstetrics and Newborn Care services.

The ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Malam Adamu Mansir, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on

Wednesday.

He said the training was to equip the midwives with knowledge that would enable them to provide quality emergency obstetrics and newborn care services.

He added that the training was also to expose them to clinical skills through clinical experiences in selected hospitals across the state.

Mansir said the training was equally to improve services in family planning, preconception/prenatal care, labour and delivery, newborn care and menopausal management.

The permanent secretary, who described midwives as trained professionals who take care and support women during pregnancy, labour and birth, added

that when they gain more knowledge and skills, it would help to reduce maternal, neonatal morbidity and mortality.

He added that “midwives take care of women and their babies in the first few weeks of birth.

“Midwives generally provide reproductive education in fertility, nutrition, exercise, contraception, pregnancy health, breastfeeding and quality infant care.”

Mansir said that increase in skilled birth attendants would also help to reduce maternal, neonatal morbidity and mortality in Kaduna State.

He said that the participants were expected to step down the training to their colleagues for effective service delivery. (NAN)

A.I