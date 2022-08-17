NANNM donates walkie talkies to the management of JUTH

THE National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) branch has donated walkie – talkies to the management of JUTH.

The chairperson of the association , JUTH branch, Mrs Victoria Baiyee, who made the donation to the management of JUTH on Wednesday in Jos, said that the gesture was to ease communication and bridge the communication gap in the workplaces, especially as pertaining security of its members.

She said that in the past some of its members had been assaulted, but she said with the walkie talkies there would be ease of communication with the security to avert such assaults.

Baiyee said that the gesture was also to spur the management of JUTH to do more as regards security.

In his response, the acting Chief Medical Director of JUTH, Dr Pokop Bupwatda, commended the association for its gesture .

He assured the association that the management was already making provisions to reconnect all the wards with intercoms to ease communication.

He noted that the management, in its bid to heighten the security of its workplace, has outsourced the security of its wards.

Bupwatda said that the management, in a bid to beef up security, has also made signages indicating that firearms were prohibited in certain areas of the hospital.

He lauded the association’s gesture and said that the association was a partner in progress.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 12 walkie talkies were donated to the management of JUTH.(NAN)

