Tests to determine suspected case of Monkey pox in Osun-Official

THE Osun Government has said it was waiting for the result of the laboratory test to determine whether there was a case of monkey pox in the state.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Osogbo on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, said that the symptoms in the reported case had similar characteristics like that of monkey pox.

“It is not yet confirmed, though we think that the symptom look so much like that of monkey pox.

“We need supplementary diagnosis to confirm it and by the end of the week, the result will be out,’’ he said.

Isamotu appealed to residents of the state to be vigilant, avoid large gathering, keep their environment clean and avoid contact with people with monkey pox symptoms.

The commissioner also advised residents of the state with unusual rash on their body to visit the nearest hospital for a test.

“We advise our people with headache, fever, joint pain and joint swelling to visit the nearest hospital, because these are some of the symptoms that usually accompany monkey pox.

“As for us in the ministry, our surveillance teams are set to respond to any outbreak,’’ he said. (NAN)

C.E