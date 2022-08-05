Nigerian Army delegation visits CP Lagos over death of policeman

A delegation from the Nigerian Army has paid a condolence visit to the Commissioner of Police in Lagos state, CP Abiodun Alabi, over the alleged killing of a policeman by some soldiers.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, stated this in a statement to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

Hundeyin said that the delegation was led by Brig.-Gens K.N. Nwoko, M.L. Abubakar and I.E. Akpaumontia.

The statement said, ” The Nigerian Army deputation has paid a condolence visit to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, over the unfortunate death of a Police Inspector attacked by soldiers in Lagos.

” The CP requested that all involved must be brought to book to serve as deterrence to others.

“The delegation apologised on behalf of the Nigerian Army, they promised to ensure that those involved are made to face the law,” he said.

The 81 Division of the Nigerian Army had earlier described as unfortunate the incident that occurred between some soldiers and some policemen resulting in the loss of life of a police officer.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Division’s Acting Deputy Director in charge of Public Relations, Maj. Olaniyi Osoba.

According to Osoba, the division is already in touch with the Lagos State Police Command to resolve the matter.

He said that the incident was highly regrettable given the division’s disposition and zero tolerance for any misconduct.

“The division has instituted a Board of Inquiry to unravel the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.

” At the end of the investigation, anyone found culpable will be made to face the full wrath of the disciplinary provisions.

“Consequently, the division wishes to commiserate with the Ojo Police Division and members of the family of the victim,” Osoba said in the statement. (NAN)

