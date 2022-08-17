Ogun governor mourns ex- IBB’s spokesperson Onabule

GOV. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has expressed grief over the demise of Chief Duro Onabule, a veteran journalist and former Chief Press Secretary to former Military President, retired Gen. Ibrahim Babangida.

The governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Kunle Somorin on Wednesday in Abeokuta, said he received the death of the Ijebu-Ode born journalist with a shock.

Abiodun described Onabule as one of the finest experts of the pen profession, saying that the nation would not forget his role as the mouthpiece of the military government of Babangida.

He said that the former editor of the defunct Concord Newspaper would be remembered and missed for his profound comments on national issues, via his column in the Sun Newspaper.

“The young generation of Nigerian journalists will miss a national figure and father-mentor in the late journalist,” Abiodun said.

While declaring that the state would always remember the fecundity of Onabule’s pen, the governor commiserated with his immediate family, Ijebu-Ode and the entire state.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the former journalism guru.

“I received the news of one of the finest journalists Nigeria can boast of with great shock. He remained a trailblaser in his profession, who proved his mettle while serving as the spokesman of the IBB’s regime.

“Though his death is a national loss, we in Ogun will feel the vacuum most. No doubt, one of our illustrious sons and gift to Nigeria is gone, he shall be sorely missed.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Ogun, I commiserate with the immediate family of late Onabule and his hometown of Ijebu Ode. May God rest his soul,” he said.(NAN)

A.I