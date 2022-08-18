Ohanaeze suspends Bayelsa Gov’s aide, 2 others

THE apex Igbo group, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has suspended the Special Adviser to Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State on Non-Indigenes Affairs, Mr Onuma Johnson, and two other leaders of the group for what they described as anti-Igbo activities.

The acting president of Ohanaeze, Bayelsa State chapter, Chief Remigius Ekwem, said the suspension of the trio from the activities of the group was part of the decision by stakeholders and leaders to ensure that the interests of Igbos in Bayelsa State are well protected.

Speaking with journalists, on Wednesday, in Yenagoa, Ekwem maintained that there is only one recognized Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Bayelsa State and the eight local government branches.

He listed other suspended leaders of the group to include Chief Ernest Uzoefunam (Chairman Igwe in Council), and Chief Wilfred Iyeanagoro (state patron).

He alleged that the suspended leaders took sides in the crisis rocking Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide in the state instead of making peace.

But, reacting to his suspension, Johnson said executive members of the body lacked the power to suspend a fellow executive member.

“It is the general assembly who voted the people into leadership position that can suspend after following the constitutional process,” he said.

-Daily Trust

KN