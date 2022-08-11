Phone thief stabs woman to death in Mararaba

A man has stabbed to death a woman with a knife while trying to snatch her phone in Mararaba, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

A witness, Sunday Ruth, told our reporter that the incident happened on Tuesday around 8 pm.

She said, “The lady alighted from Keke NAPEP and was trekking. The man attacked her from behind and snatched the phone she was holding. I was watching from a distance. While she was struggling with him, he brought out a knife and stabbed her repeatedly and ran away.

“I raised an alarm. We chased the guy but couldn’t catch him. She was rushed to the hospital where she was confirmed dead. I learnt the case has been reported to the police.”

However, the police in the area declined to comment on the incident.

-Daily Trust

KN