Skit maker Lasisi Elenu expecting first child

POPULAR skit maker, Nosa Afolabi popularly known as Lasisi Elenu is expecting his first child with his fiancee, Nonso Adika.

The comedian took to his Instagram stories on Monday, July 25, 2022, to share videos of the baby shower.

In the post, the bride-to-be was dressed in a feathered pink dress revealing her baby bump, while she and her partner cut the cake.

The event was also graced by his colleague in the skit-making business like Mr Macaroni, MC Lively and Broda Shaggi.

Some days ago, the humour merchant announced to the world that he had engaged his fiancee. Sharing pictures and videos of the occasion, the comedian took to the caption section to share a lengthy post about his lover.

Part of the post read “I had a very big laugh before writing this, why because I knew this day would come. A day where I’m faced with writing a beautiful and serious message about someone very special to me, A woman who I fell in love with and became my spark in the purest of ways words can’t describe.”

-Daily Trust

KN