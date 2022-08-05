Transfer rumours: Fofana, Aubameyang, Adams, Gibbs-White, Aouar, Udogie, De Jong, Cornet

Chelsea have had an initial £60m bid for Leicester City’s 21-year-old French defender Wesley Fofana rejected. (Mail)

The Blues are now considering an improved offer of £70m for Fofana. (Times – subscription required)

Barcelona are willing to offload 33-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea. (Mirror)

Nottingham Forest have opened talks with Southampton over signing their Scotland striker Che Adams, 26. (Football Insider)

Forest have made an improved offer for the Wolves’ 22-year-old English midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White that would see them break the club’s transfer record if accepted. (Guardian)

And newly promoted Forest have also joined Leicester in the race for Lyon and France midfielder Houssem Aouar, 24. (Foot Mercato – in French)

Tottenham are closing in on a £21m deal for Udinese’s 19-year-old Italian left-back Destiny Udogie. (Telegraph)

Manchester United are set to walk away from a bidding war with Chelsea for the signature of Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25. (Mirror)

Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet, 25, is set to have a medical at West Ham after they met the Ivory Coast winger’s £17.5m release clause. (Mail)

Everton are hoping to beat West Ham to the signing of Lille and Belgium Under-21 midfielder Amadou Onana, 20, after submitting a £33m offer. (Times – subscription required)

Wolves are willing to let England centre-back Conor Coady leave the club this summer, with Everton interested in the 29-year-old. (Mail)

Lucas Torreira has agreed to join Galatasaray, who will pay Arsenal between £5m and £6m for the Uruguay midfielder, 26. (Fabrizio Romano)

Juventus are keen on a deal to sign Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28, from Barcelona. (Sport – in Spanish)

Real Madrid are hoping Nice reduce their valuation of 40m euros (£33.7m) for Amine Gouiri so they can sign the French striker, 22, with a view to him then staying with the French side on loan this season. (Sport – in Spanish)

Crystal Palace are interested in RB Leipzig and Guinea midfielder Ilaix Moriba, 19. (Foot Mercato – in French)

New Paris St-Germain coach Christophe Galtier hopes to sign three more players after Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches, 24, joined from Lille to become their fourth summer signing. (Sport – in Spanish)

Spanish left-back Angelino is close to joining Hoffenheim on loan from RB Leipzig, despite Brighton, Barcelona and Sevilla also interested in the 25-year-old. (AS – in Spanish)

MLS side Charlotte FC are finalising a deal to sign English full-back Nathan Byrne, 30, from League One Derby County. (90min)

