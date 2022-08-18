UNILORIN to host Artificial Intelligence workshop

THE University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) said it has concluded arrangements to host a workshop on Artificial Intelligence Research and Collaboration (AIRC) between Aug. 22 and Aug. 26.

This was contained in a statement issued in Ilorin on Thursday by Prof. Dupe Ademola-Popoola, the Director of the Computer Services and Information Technology (COMSIT) of the university.

Ademola-Popoola said the workshop will be held in collaboration with a team of researchers at Wentworth Institute of Technology, Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America.

She said the initiative is also supported by the Carnegie African Diaspora grant and assured intending participants that the registration for the workshop is free of charge, though participation vacancy is limited.

The director said that the workshop would hold at UNILORIN’s mini-campus off Lagos Road, Ilorin.

She said the workshop is aimed at training Nigerian students, lecturers and other professionals on the basics of AI and Machine Learning and its applications in their disciplines.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that AI is the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computer systems.

These processes include learning, reasoning and self-correction. Particular applications of AI include expert systems, speech recognition and machine vision. (NAN)

