Windstorms: 1 killed, 70 houses destroyed in Danbatta LGA

ONE person was killed and about 70 houses got destroyed when windstorms battered Unguwar Ban-Dukawa Village in Danbatta Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano State for four weeks.

The Executive Secretary of Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr Saleh Jili, made the disclosure on Monday while distributing materials to three victims in Unguwar Ban-Dukawa Village.

“The victims were affected by heavy windstorms that destroyed their houses, killed one and injured four people in the past four weeks in Unguwar Ban-Dukawa.

“We are here on behalf of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje to condole with the victims and to distribute some materials to them.

“We hope the gesture will bring relief to them and alleviate their sufferings,” he said.

The items distributed included cooking oil, five bags of cement, three bundles of roofing sheets, two mattresses, two pillows, two plastic buckets and plates.

Other items included one bag of salt, sugar, clothing materials, two mats, nails, three bags of rice, three bags of maize, two bags of beans, two towels and toiletries.

Jili called on the public to clear their drainages to prevent floods.

On his part, the Chairman of Danbatta LGA, Hon. Muhammad Abdullahi-Kore, noted that 70 houses were completely destroyed in Unguwar Ban-Dukawa and Dukawa Villages during the period under review.

“There was a downpour and windstorms that were the first of their kind in history of the village and these led to the destruction of the houses,“ he said.

Abdullahi-Kore praised Ganduje and SEMA for the quick response and the donation of relief materials to the victims.

One of the beneficiaries, Malam Dahiru Haruna, commended Ganduje and the agency for the condolence visit and the donation.

“About four weeks ago, there was a heavy windstorm which made the wall of my room collapsed and fell on my wife Zainabu Abu.

“She was rushed to Babura Hospital but died while receiving treatment,” he said.

Another beneficiary, Malama Nana Ado, said that she was in the room, along with her husband and two children, when a heavy windstorm pummeled the house and one of the walls fell on them.

“My husband got a fracture on a leg, while my two children and l also sustained injuries,“ she said.

Ado commended the agency for the kind gesture. (NAN)

